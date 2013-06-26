Newspaper Advertising at Affordable Rates

Study Shows Newspaper Advertising Stays Strong A new study from the Newspaper Association of America found that consumers were likely to make a purchase based on information in a print ad. Consumers reported that they used newspaper ads to plan their shopping or obtain coupons. Roughly 80 percent of adults took action in response to a newspaper ad in the past month, according to a new ...

Is An Online Ad Still An Ad If Nobody Saw It? A ComScore Study Says 31% of Online Ads Are Never Viewed. Is an Ad Still an Ad If No One Sees It? That's the question an initiative called Making Measurement Make Sense -- or 3Ms -- is wrestling with. Backed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, 4A's, the Association of National Advertisers, the Media Ratings Council, MediaLink and Bain ...

Five Reasons to Advertise in Print Five Reasons to Advertise in Print by Eric Dontigney, Demand Media Very few businesses succeed without the use of advertising. Advertising introduces customers to products and services, announces sales and even helps to build brands. For a small business, though, the question often hinges not on whether to advertise, but in what medium to ...

Does newspaper advertising beat social media? By Patricio Robles Newspapers? Dying? Social media? Rising. That's the conventional wisdom, at least, and marketers seem to be buying into it. While spending on social media marketing is still relatively small, it's increasing rapidly. At the same time, anyone selling newspaper ads has probably given some thought to a new profession. But ...

The 7 Deadly Sins of Print Advertising At some point in the lives of most growing businesses comes the need for print advertising. Whether you’re creating a direct mail postcard to gain new business, placing a small ad in your local newspaper, or launching a full-color ad campaign in a national print magazine, the difference between a successful advertisement or a waste of ...

Advertisers Miss Key Targets In Hispanic Market Advertisers Miss Key Targets In Hispanic Market by Steve McClellan Carat USA, the Aegis Group media shop, has completed a detailed new study of the Hispanic consumer segment and concluded that marketers are spending dollars against the sector in highly inefficient ways, due to continued reliance on old assumptions and outdated methods of ...

Among Affluent Americans, Print Media Is Tops Death of Traditional Outlets Has Been Greatly Exaggerated By: Stephen Kraus, Bio Published: August 01, 2011 Mark Twain famously quipped that news of his death was exaggerated when the press mistook his cousin's serious illness for his own. Today, much the same could be said about traditional media. It seems that its death is foretold by ...

10 Small Business Marketing Tips Small business owners have to market their businesses smarter than before these days – With the recession looming with no visible end, every single penny counts. Many small business owners today are bootstrapping and going frugal. If you are interested in low budget but effective marketing, I have some tips to share you – Here are 10 ...

3 Reasons Why Print Advertising is Still A Lethal Weapon for A Winning Marketing Campaign In the era of the internet, most people tend to attach little or no importance to print advertising. A deluge of pop-ups on your computer screen and mobile message beeps herald the launch of many a new product or service and we tend to think… who reads the papers? Regardless of the growth of the internet and burgeoning popularity of online ...