Newspaper Advertising at Affordable Rates

We are the Web's #1 source for newspaper classified advertising! For over over twelve years, American Classified Services, Inc. has been delivering both low cost newspaper advertising rates and knowledgeable advertising advice to our clients. We are small business advertising specialists! If you are looking for someone to work with your team and help you customize a business advertising plan to generate leads, give us a call or drop us a line. Whether you are looking to advertise in newspapers, pennysaver and shopper publications, or want to place online recruiting ads at discounted rates, we will customize a plan to suit both your ad budget and your advertising needs and take the guess work out of your online or print media buying.
Featured Programs
News, Tips & Advertising Advice
Study Shows Newspaper Advertising Stays Strong
Wednesday, June 26, 2013
A new study from the Newspaper Association of America found that consumers were likely to make a purchase based on information in a print ad. Consumers reported that they used newspaper ads to plan their shopping or obtain coupons. Roughly 80 percent of adults took action in response to a newspaper ad in the past month, according to a new ...
Is An Online Ad Still An Ad If Nobody Saw It?
Monday, April 9, 2012
A ComScore Study Says 31% of Online Ads Are Never Viewed. Is an Ad Still an Ad If No One Sees It? That's the question an initiative called Making Measurement Make Sense -- or 3Ms -- is wrestling with. Backed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, 4A's, the Association of National Advertisers, the Media Ratings Council, MediaLink and Bain ...
Five Reasons to Advertise in Print
Tuesday, December 6, 2011
Five Reasons to Advertise in Print by Eric Dontigney, Demand Media Very few businesses succeed without the use of advertising. Advertising introduces customers to products and services, announces sales and even helps to build brands. For a small business, though, the question often hinges not on whether to advertise, but in what medium to ...
Does newspaper advertising beat social media?
Wednesday, November 16, 2011
By Patricio Robles Newspapers? Dying? Social media? Rising. That's the conventional wisdom, at least, and marketers seem to be buying into it. While spending on social media marketing is still relatively small, it's increasing rapidly. At the same time, anyone selling newspaper ads has probably given some thought to a new profession. But ...
The 7 Deadly Sins of Print Advertising
Thursday, October 20, 2011
At some point in the lives of most growing businesses comes the need for print advertising. Whether you’re creating a direct mail postcard to gain new business, placing a small ad in your local newspaper, or launching a full-color ad campaign in a national print magazine, the difference between a successful advertisement or a waste of ...
Advertisers Miss Key Targets In Hispanic Market
Tuesday, October 18, 2011
Advertisers Miss Key Targets In Hispanic Market by Steve McClellan Carat USA, the Aegis Group media shop, has completed a detailed new study of the Hispanic consumer segment and concluded that marketers are spending dollars against the sector in highly inefficient ways, due to continued reliance on old assumptions and outdated methods of ...
Among Affluent Americans, Print Media Is Tops
Thursday, August 11, 2011
Death of Traditional Outlets Has Been Greatly Exaggerated By: Stephen Kraus, Bio Published: August 01, 2011 Mark Twain famously quipped that news of his death was exaggerated when the press mistook his cousin's serious illness for his own. Today, much the same could be said about traditional media. It seems that its death is foretold by ...
10 Small Business Marketing Tips
Thursday, July 7, 2011
Small business owners have to market their businesses smarter than before these days – With the recession looming with no visible end, every single penny counts. Many small business owners today are bootstrapping and going frugal. If you are interested in low budget but effective marketing, I have some tips to share you – Here are 10 ...
3 Reasons Why Print Advertising is Still A Lethal Weapon for A Winning Marketing Campaign
Monday, June 13, 2011
In the era of the internet, most people tend to attach little or no importance to print advertising. A deluge of pop-ups on your computer screen and mobile message beeps herald the launch of many a new product or service and we tend to think… who reads the papers? Regardless of the growth of the internet and burgeoning popularity of online ...
7 Lessons in Successful Advertising
Thursday, June 9, 2011
Years ago, a real estate broker hired me to help him sell more houses. We met for about 10 hours, reading over the real estate section of the paper and discussing his ads. I then told him I was ready to help him sell more houses. “Sir!” he said in startled disbelief. “Do you mean to tell me we can meet for 10 hours and you can tell me ...
